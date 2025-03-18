Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Drugs worth Rs160m seized, 10 suspects held

March 18, 2025
Rawalpindi  -  Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted eight operations across the country, recovering over 588 kg of drugs worth more than Rs160 million and arresting 10 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He said 2 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused in Nazimabad, Karachi, who confessed to selling drugs to students. At Islamabad International Airport, 1.172 kg of ice hidden in a passenger’s trolley bag bound for Doha was seized. A container imported from Germany near Kolachi Road, Karachi, was found carrying 460 kg of ketamine.

Meanwhile, 51.6 kg of hashish and 4.8 kg of opium were recovered from a truck and motorcycle near GT Road, Gujranwala, leading to the arrest of three suspects. Additionally, 60 kg of hashish was seized from a vehicle near the M-1 Motorway in Islamabad, with two accused taken into custody. Another 6 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused near Charsadda Road, North Bypass Peshawar. A woman was also arrested near the M-1 Motorway Islamabad with 1.9 kg of ice. In a separate operation, 600 grams of hashish was found in the shoes of a passenger travelling on a bus near the M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. Cases have been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and investigations are underway.

