Tuesday, March 18, 2025
ECB rejects Saudi-backed Global T20 League

Web Sports Desk
8:40 PM | March 18, 2025
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould has dismissed the idea of a Saudi-funded global T20 league, stating there is no space in the cricket calendar for such a competition.

A Sydney Morning Herald report revealed that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund plans to back an eight-team tournament across four locations. However, Gould rejected the proposal, citing a busy international schedule, numerous franchise leagues, and concerns over player workloads.

"It's not something that we would support," Gould told the newspaper.

The ECB is focused on protecting its own 100-ball league, The Hundred, after securing a $1.27 billion investment last month.

Meanwhile, the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) has shown interest in the proposed league, citing potential benefits for collective bargaining and gender-equity pay models in global cricket.

