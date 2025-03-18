Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Eencroachments demolishes in Karkhano Market

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The district administration, in collaboration with the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), conducted a joint operation in Karkhano Market, demolishing dozens of illegal constructions and encroachments.  

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, stated that the operation was carried out under the directives of the provincial government.

Heavy machinery was used to remove illegal structures near 12 markets and along the railway lines. During the operation, 36 individuals were arrested and sent to jail.  

The DC highlighted that the encroachment mafia had occupied roads and footpaths, causing severe difficulties for pedestrians and disrupting traffic flow.

He emphasized that indiscriminate operations against illegal encroachments will continue across Peshawar, and strict action will be taken against those attempting to re-establish such structures.  

To ensure the operation’s smooth execution, a heavy police presence was deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

