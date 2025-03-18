Exports to Afghanistan slump by 52pc in Feb on MoM basis

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan have declined by 52 percent on month-on-month basis, while on year-on-year basis, exports have decreased by 30 percent in February 2025, mainly due to decrease in demand for Pakistani goods in Afghanistan and trade restrictions.

Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Afghanistan has witnessed a significant decline of 42 percent in early 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, official source told The Nation. The source said that several factors could be driving this decline in bilateral trade including stricter border controls, trade policy changes, and diplomatic tensions.

The overall trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan dropped from $194 million in January 2025 to $112 million in February 2025, marking a 42 per cent decrease on MoM basis. Similarly, in February, on year-on-year basis, total trade fall by 20 per cent, from $140 million in February 2024 to $112 million in the same month of 2025, the source informed. The sharp fall in trade highlights underlying challenges affecting bilateral commerce. Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan have seen the most severe decline in February 2025, with exports falling to $73 million, a 52 per cent drop from $152 million in January 2025. In February 2025, exports declined by 30% to $73 million, compared to $104 million in February 2024. This downturn suggests a substantial decrease in demand for Pakistani goods in Afghanistan or possible trade restrictions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan fell by 8 per cent on MoM basis in February 2025, from $42 million in January 2025 to $39 million in February 2025. However, on YoY basis in February 2025, imports slightly increased by 7 per cent, from $36 million in February 2024 to $39 million in 2025. Regarding Pakistan Afghanistan trade for July-February 2024-25, the source said that the bilateral goods trade between the two countries experienced significant growth from 2023-24 to 2024-25, with the total trade value increasing by 36 per cent, from $1,088 million to $1,479 million. This notable expansion highlights the strengthening economic engagement and a higher volume of trade transactions between the two neighboring countries.

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan surged by 45 per cent, rising from $673 million in 2023-24 to $979 million in 2024-25. This substantial increase played a key role in driving overall trade growth, reflecting an increased demand for Pakistani goods in Afghanistan. The rise in exports suggests improved trade facilitation, stronger economic activity, and potentially favorable policy measures supporting cross-border commerce. Regarding bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the period of July to June in two consecutive fiscal years, 2022-23 and 2023-24, the source said that it declined by 13 per cent to $1.604 billion in FY2023-24 from $1.847 billion during FY2022-23. There was 12 per cent increase in Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan during FY2023-24 as compared to the previous FY 2022-23. However, a significant decrease of 40 per cent in Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan was recorded. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan have experienced a steady increase and there has been a significant decline in imports from Afghanistan.