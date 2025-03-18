Fernandes caps Manchester United’s 3-0 win at struggling Leicester

LEICESTER - Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho ended goal droughts and Bruno Fernandes scored again to earn a 3-0 win at struggling Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Looking to win back-to-back matches in all competitions for the first time since late January, United went ahead in the 28th minute through Dane Hojlund’s first goal since mid-December. The beleaguered hosts never threatened an equaliser, with Garnacho ending the match as a contest in the 67th minute - the first time the Argentina international has found the net since the end of November in all competitions.

Fernandes put the icing on the cake with a fine late third as United cruised to a win that moved Ruben Amorim’s side up to 13th while 19th-placed Leicester slipped closer to relegation. “I think you can see some progress,” Fernandes told Sky Sports. “But that has to go on and on. We have important games.”

“I want to score many goals as I can as it’s a big part of my game and I need to assist my teammates. I need to get onto the edge of the box and get goals as it is one of my qualities. “Very pleased and very important to get the job done today.”

United came into the contest looking to try to salvage some pride from a disappointing campaign that sees them languishing in the bottom half of the table. Leicester were the perfect opponents to allow them to do just that. The visitors started well, with Christian Eriksen rattling the post with a curling effort before Hojlund’s first goal in 22 appearances in all competitions edged United in front.

Garnacho had the ball in the net early in the second half but the referee ruled out his well-taken finish for offside. The 20-year-old did not have to wait long for a first goal in 24 matches in all competitions, however, as he collected Fernandes’ pass before drilling home. Fernandes, who has been in fine scoring form, was not to be upstaged though with the goal of the night late on to give the United following one more reason to cheer after scoring a hat-trick in Thursday’s 4-1 Europa League win over Real Sociedad.

For Leicester, relegation seems inevitable as they became the first team in English top-flight history to lose seven home games in a row without scoring. They are second-bottom on 17 points from 29 games, nine adrift of the safety zone.