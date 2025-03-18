Finance minister, WB team agree to advance reforms agenda

ISLAMABAD - A key follow-up meeting was held between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team with the World Bank team on Pakistan’s national growth and fiscal programme as part of the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with a $20 billion commitment, focusing on key development areas like health, education, climate resilience, and sustainable growth.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Finance, was attended by senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue. The primary focus of the meeting was a continued discussion on the World Bank’s investment financing for economic reforms. The World Bank team presented their ongoing work regarding the preparation of a comprehensive National Growth and Fiscal Programme. This program covers a wide range of critical subjects related to economic and fiscal reforms, including strategies aimed at unlocking constraints to inclusive and sustainable growth, mobilizing revenues, improving expenditure quality, and enhancing efficiency and accountability in service delivery. A major goal of these reforms is to create the necessary conditions for increased productive private investment while ensuring more public resources are allocated for inclusive development. Additionally, the World Bank briefed the finance minister on their ongoing data analysis of policy proposals and recommendations gathered from various chambers, trade bodies, and associations during the pre-budget consultations. This collaborative approach is aligned with the government’s early budget process, which was brought forward to January this year to ensure a robust and realistic revenue policy based on sound economic considerations.

During the meeting, Minister Aurangzeb emphasized the need for a comprehensive and integrated approach to fiscal, trade, and private sector reforms that spans both the federal and provincial levels. He highlighted the importance of designing reforms that are incentivized through outcome-based and performance-based indicators directly linked to human development and socio-economic growth. The finance minister reiterated that a nationally coordinated approach, as exemplified by the National Fiscal Pact, is crucial to ensuring macroeconomic stability. He stressed that this unified approach would be the cornerstone for achieving the country’s aspirations for inclusive and sustainable economic growth, ensuring the well-being of all citizens. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continued collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, the World Bank, and all relevant stakeholders, in order to advance the reforms agenda and drive positive change for future of Pakistan’s economy.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the Finance Division between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and a visiting delegation from Afiniti, a leading AI technology firm. The delegation was led by Jerome Vaughan Kapelus, CEO of Afiniti Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, and included Wedley Howard Fink, CFO of Afiniti, Osman Asghar Khan, MD & GM of Afiniti Pakistan, and Fakhar Ejaz, Senior Vice President of Global HR at Afiniti. The meeting focused on discussions regarding Afiniti’s expanding business operations in Pakistan, recruitment of talent, and associated issues related to taxation structure. Jerome Vaughan Kapelus shared details about Afiniti’s operations, noting that nearly 80 percent of its operational support team is based in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. He highlighted company’s growth over the years, with its customer base now spanning North America, Europe, and other regions globally.

Kapelus also spoke highly of the talent pool in Pakistan, particularly engineers, computer scientists, and technologists, expressing that Afiniti’s experience in recruiting high-quality human resources in the country had been exceptional. He emphasized that Afiniti was “thrilled” with the caliber of talent available in Pakistan, which has contributed significantly to the company’s success. Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the delegation and expressed his appreciation for Afiniti’s growth and its continued investment in Pakistan. He noted that information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services, along with agriculture, represent major growth sectors for Pakistan, with the unique advantage that much of the input for these sectors remains local. He assured the delegation that the government is committed to creating an enabling ecosystem for both IT and agriculture to thrive.

The finance minister briefed the delegation on a range of taxation reforms aimed at modernizing the tax system through the use of people-processed technology and end-to-end digitalization. He stressed the government’s goal of broadening the tax base, including bringing previously non-compliant sectors into the tax net. This, he explained, would provide greater space for sectors that are over-taxed, such as the salaried class and manufacturing sectors.

Additionally, Minister Aurangzeb provided an update on the government’s efforts to simplify the tax return process. He highlighted the reduction in the number of fields in the tax return forms for the salaried class, which is expected to encourage greater participation in the tax system. The minister mentioned that the new simplified tax return system would be operational by September, ahead of the next tax filing season. The minister also briefed the delegation about the launch of the Pakistan Crypto Council, a new initiative aimed at regulating and integrating blockchain technology and digital assets into the country’s financial landscape. This initiative, he explained, will help Pakistan keep pace with global trends in digital finance and provide a regulatory framework for emerging technologies.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to supporting businesses like Afiniti, and the importance of continued collaboration between the public and private sectors to foster growth and development in Pakistan.