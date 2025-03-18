Fly Jinnah launches new non-stop flights from Lahore to Muscat

KARACHI - , Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new service connecting Lahore to Muscat in Oman, further expanding its international network.

Starting from April 1, 2025, will operate non-stop flights between Allama Iqbal International Airport and Muscat International Airport, three times a week, providing travelers with an affordable and convenient travel option between Pakistan and Oman. The addition of Muscat to Fly Jinnah’s Lahore network strengthens the airline’s international connectivity, which already includes popular destinations such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as Sharjah and Bahrain.

“We are pleased to expand our international footprint with the launch of our direct flights between Lahore and Muscat, an attractive destination for both leisure and business travelers” said Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson. “This new route reinforces our commitment to connecting Pakistan with key destinations across the region while offering our passengers affordable and convenient travel options”. With the introduction of this new route, will provide its customers with direct access to Muscat from two major Pakistani cities; Lahore, alongside its existing flights from Islamabad, offering greater convenience.