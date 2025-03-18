Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,100 and was traded at Rs314,800 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs313,700 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs943 to Rs269,890 from Rs268,947 whereas the prices of 10 grams 22 karat gold also went up by Rs865 to Rs247,408 from Rs246,543 respectively. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,530 and Rs3,026 respectively. The price of gold in int’l market increased by $13 to $2,997 from $2,984 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.85.

