Gold prices hit record highs in Pakistan

Gold prices have soared to unprecedented levels in both local and international markets, driven by global economic trends and increased demand from China.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the per-tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs2,550 on Tuesday, reaching Rs317,350. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs2,186, hitting Rs272,076, while 22-karat gold per 10 grams was recorded at Rs249,412.

In the international market, gold prices also saw a sharp increase, rising by $25 to settle at $3,022 per ounce.

Silver prices followed suit, with 24K silver per tola now priced at Rs3,555, and 10-gram silver at Rs3,047.

Gold prices in Pakistan are largely influenced by global trends, currency exchange fluctuations, and investor sentiment, making the precious metal a key indicator of economic shifts.