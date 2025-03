RAWALPINDI - The Police on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender who had been wanted in a double murder case since 2011.

According to a Rawalpindi Po­lice spokesman, the accused, Ar­shad, along with his accomplices, had shot dead two people, includ­ing a woman, and injured six oth­ers over a previous enmity.

Arshad had fled abroad while 16 of his accomplices had already been arrested. Acting on a tip-off about his return, the police appre­hended him.