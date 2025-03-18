IHC directs to consolidate cases of meetings with Imran

ISLAMABAD - On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed that all cases related to meetings with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan be consolidated and heard by a larger bench.
A single bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar issued the directions while hearing a petition from Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, who sought the consolidation of cases regarding Khan’s meetings. The jail superintendent, represented by his counsel Advocate Naveed Malik, argued that meeting SOPs had already been settled in an intra-court appeal, yet multiple benches were handling similar petitions.
He maintained that as the superintendent responsible for thousands of inmates, appearing before the IHC five days a week was impractical, making case consolidation essential for efficiency. He also highlighted multiple pending petitions concerning Khan’s visitation rights and conflicting judgments on the issue.
The petition stated that for judicial consistency, all related cases should be consolidated before a single or larger bench to ensure uniform adjudication and effective enforcement of judicial directives. It emphasized that failure to do so would result in irreparable harm to the applicant and compromise the prison administration.
Superintendent Anjum informed the court that Khan was being accommodated per SOPs set in March 2024, allowing him to meet lawyers, family, and friends twice a week. He added that the former PM was also permitted WhatsApp calls with his sons on humanitarian grounds and was receiving all privileges under Pakistan Prison Rules 1978. The SOPs were later amended in November 2024, requiring the superintendent to obtain visitor names directly from Khan, a condition that was complied with.
Citing Article 5 of the Constitution, the petition argued that multiple similar petitions and conflicting judgments had created operational difficulties and uncertainty for prison administration. Therefore, the petitioner requested that related cases be transferred to a single or larger bench to ensure uniform adjudication and effective implementation of judicial orders.
Later, the IHC accepted the petition and directed the consolidation of the cases and the formation of a larger bench.