IHC directs to consolidate cases of meetings with Imran

ISLAMABAD - On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed that all cas­es related to meetings with Paki­stan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan be consolidated and heard by a larger bench.

A single bench comprising Act­ing Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar issued the directions while hearing a petition from Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, who sought the consoli­dation of cases regarding Khan’s meetings. The jail superintendent, represented by his counsel Advo­cate Naveed Malik, argued that meeting SOPs had already been settled in an intra-court appeal, yet multiple benches were han­dling similar petitions.

He maintained that as the super­intendent responsible for thou­sands of inmates, appearing be­fore the IHC five days a week was impractical, making case consoli­dation essential for efficiency. He also highlighted multiple pending petitions concerning Khan’s visi­tation rights and conflicting judg­ments on the issue.

The petition stated that for ju­dicial consistency, all related cas­es should be consolidated before a single or larger bench to ensure uniform adjudication and effective enforcement of judicial directives. It emphasized that failure to do so would result in irreparable harm to the applicant and compromise the prison administration.

Superintendent Anjum informed the court that Khan was being ac­commodated per SOPs set in March 2024, allowing him to meet lawyers, family, and friends twice a week. He added that the former PM was also permitted WhatsApp calls with his sons on humanitar­ian grounds and was receiving all privileges under Pakistan Prison Rules 1978. The SOPs were later amended in November 2024, re­quiring the superintendent to ob­tain visitor names directly from Khan, a condition that was com­plied with.

Citing Article 5 of the Constitu­tion, the petition argued that mul­tiple similar petitions and con­flicting judgments had created operational difficulties and uncer­tainty for prison administration. Therefore, the petitioner request­ed that related cases be trans­ferred to a single or larger bench to ensure uniform adjudication and effective implementation of judicial orders.

Later, the IHC accepted the pe­tition and directed the consolida­tion of the cases and the formation of a larger bench.