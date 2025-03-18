Islamabad admin detains 28 in crackdown on beggars

ISLAMABAD - Citizens have called for strict action against professional beggars outside mosques in the federal capital, particularly during Ramazan, saying they exploit worshippers’ sentiments and cause disruptions. Residents pointed out that a large number of beggars, including men, women, and children, gather outside mosques during prayer times before moving to traffic signals and streets. Shah Faisal Mosque has been particularly affected, with worshippers reporting instances of harassment by aggressive beggars and raising security concerns.
In response, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a targeted operation against professional begging networks, detaining 28 individuals in coordinated raids across the city. According to officials, operations were carried out in Sector F-6, industrial zones, and Margalla, with detainees transferred to local police stations for further action. The crackdown, initiated on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, will be expanded to urban and commercial areas.
Authorities have urged public cooperation, advising citizens to report suspicious activity and avoid giving money to beggars, as some may be linked to criminal groups. The campaign aims to dismantle organized begging rings while integrating social services to support vulnerable individuals, with further operations planned to maintain public order and security.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad district administration’s campaign against price gouging continued for the tenth day, resulting in 170 inspections, 74 arrests, and the sealing of nine shops.
Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates conducted operations across the city, arresting violators of official price lists. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon reiterated the administration’s commitment to enforcing price controls, stating that there would be “no compromise” on quality or pricing.
Authorities are also monitoring supplies at Ramazan bazaars and fair price shops, with daily inspections and a 24/7 helpline available for complaints.