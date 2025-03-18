Islamabad admin detains 28 in crackdown on beggars

ISLAMABAD - Citizens have called for strict action against profession­al beggars outside mosques in the federal capital, particularly during Ramazan, saying they exploit wor­shippers’ sentiments and cause disruptions. Residents pointed out that a large number of beggars, in­cluding men, women, and chil­dren, gather outside mosques dur­ing prayer times before moving to traffic signals and streets. Shah Faisal Mosque has been particu­larly affected, with worshippers reporting instances of harassment by aggressive beggars and raising security concerns.

In response, the Islamabad Cap­ital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a targeted operation against professional begging net­works, detaining 28 individuals in coordinated raids across the city. According to officials, operations were carried out in Sector F-6, in­dustrial zones, and Margalla, with detainees transferred to local po­lice stations for further action. The crackdown, initiated on the direc­tives of Deputy Commissioner Is­lamabad, will be expanded to ur­ban and commercial areas.

Authorities have urged pub­lic cooperation, advising citizens to report suspicious activity and avoid giving money to beggars, as some may be linked to crim­inal groups. The campaign aims to dismantle organized begging rings while integrating social ser­vices to support vulnerable indi­viduals, with further operations planned to maintain public order and security.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad dis­trict administration’s campaign against price gouging continued for the tenth day, resulting in 170 inspections, 74 arrests, and the sealing of nine shops.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates con­ducted operations across the city, arresting violators of official price lists. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon reiterated the adminis­tration’s commitment to enforcing price controls, stating that there would be “no compromise” on quality or pricing.

Authorities are also monitoring supplies at Ramazan bazaars and fair price shops, with daily inspec­tions and a 24/7 helpline available for complaints.