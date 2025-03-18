KBBA calls for neutral selection committee for National Games

LAHORE - The Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) has urged the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Sindh Olympic Association (SOA), and the Sindh Sports Department to establish a neutral selection committee for the upcoming National Games in Karachi. In a joint statement, KBBA President Ghulam Abbas Jamal, Secretary Zahid Malik, and Treasurer Amir Sharif proposed that the selection committee should include international players Tanveer Ahmed and Muhammad Azam, along with Engineer Syed Mahfooz-ul-Haq to ensure fair and transparent team selection. They highlighted that the SBBA, which was responsible for this role, has been inactive for the past seven years. Shockingly, the organizing committee for the National Games does not include any representative from KBBA, the most active basketball body in Pakistan. KBBA has respectfully appealed to the concerned authorities to consider its request, emphasizing its commitment to the success of the National Games in Karachi.

The association also announced plans to launch a promotional campaign, “KBBA Welcomes National Games,” from April 20.Additionally, Zahid Malik has convened an important meeting of the association on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr to discuss the current situation. A KBBA delegation will meet SBA President Asghar Balochand head of PBBF-appointed National Games Committee, on March 22 to present their concerns.