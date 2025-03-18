Khawaja Asif criticizes PTI for boycotting security meeting

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for refusing to attend the Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting, accusing the party of prioritizing Imran Khan over national security.

In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Khawaja Asif condemned PTI’s stance, stating that while Pakistan faces serious terrorism threats, the party remains engaged in political maneuvering for personal interests. He labeled PTI’s refusal to participate as a betrayal of national security.

“It is unfortunate that at a time when the country needs unity against terrorism, PTI continues to play politics,” Asif stated.

PTI boycotted the high-level security meeting, demanding that its leadership be allowed to meet Imran Khan before attending. The party had earlier submitted a list of 14 members seeking permission to meet the incarcerated PTI founder.