Khushdil Shah fined for code of conduct breach in first T20I against NZ

LAHORE - Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has been fined 50% of his match fee for violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Sunday. According to the ICC, Khushdil breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “inappropriate physical contact” with another player, umpire, match referee, or any other individual during an international match. The incident occurred in the 8th over of Pakistan’s innings when Khushdil forcefully collided with New Zealand bowler Zakary Foulkes from behind. The ICC categorized this contact as “reckless, negligent, and preventable,” deeming it an act of inappropriate physical contact with significant force. Following the incident, Khushdil accepted the sanction imposed by on-field umpires and Match Referee Jeff Crowe, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.Additionally, three demerit points have been added to Khushdil’s disciplinary record.