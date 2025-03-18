KP CM directs to prepare, implement Dengue Action Plan 2025

Peshawar - PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has directed the concerned authorities to urgently prepare and implement the Dengue Action Plan 2025 as a timely measure to effectively control the expected outbreak of dengue fever during the upcoming season.

Following the special directives of the Chief Minister, a letter has been sent by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard. The letter states that dengue fever has posed severe public health challenges in recent years, and its effective control requires proactive efforts from all departments.

It further mentions that previous experiences have shown that when structured and coordinated efforts are made during the dormant season, there is a marked reduction in the number of dengue cases during the peak season. Building on this, it is imperative to immediately develop and execute synchronized activities to ensure all necessary preventive measures are in place before the peak dengue season.

“The Dengue Action Plan 2025 should include a detailed schedule of activities for all relevant departments, outlining preventive, promotional, and curative measures,” the letter reads. It adds that a month-wise framework for the entire year should be developed to ensure that all anti-dengue activities, such as surveillance, vector control, environmental management, awareness campaigns, procurement, and healthcare responses, are systematically executed.

The letter further directs that the role of each department should be clearly outlined in the action plan so that it can contribute effectively throughout the year. It also emphasizes the need for a comprehensive monitoring and reporting mechanism to meet the set objectives.

CM hosts Iftar dinner for orphans on World Orphans Day

In observance of World Orphans Day, a special ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, where Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur welcomed over a thousand orphaned children from various orphanages across the region as special guests.

The CM organized an Iftar dinner for the children, personally joining them for the meal.

In a heart-warming gesture, he also distributed Eid clothes and cash gifts (Eidi) among the children, individually meeting and interacting with them.

The children expressed joy and appreciation for the warm reception by the Chief Minister.

The event was attended by members of the provincial cabinet, officials from the Social Welfare Department, and representatives of welfare organizations.

Speaking at the occasion, Gandapur emphasized the state’s responsibility towards orphaned children, stating, “Orphaned children are the children of the government and the state. It is our duty to care for them. Supporting the underprivileged is one of the hallmarks of a welfare state.”

He further affirmed the provincial government’s commitment to continue supporting vulnerable segments of society. A collective prayer was also offered for the country’s progress, prosperity, peace, and for the elevation of martyrs’ ranks.