KP CM hosts Iftar dinner for orphans on World Orphans Day

March 18, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  In observance of World Orphans Day, a special ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar wherein  Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur welcomed over a thousand orphaned children from various orphanages across the region as special guests. The CM arranged an Iftar dinner for the children, personally joining them for the meal. In a heartwarming gesture, he also distributed Eid clothes and cash gifts (Eidi) among the children, individually meeting and interacting with them. The children expressed joy and appreciation for being warmly received by the Chief Minister. The event was attended by members of the provincial cabinet, officials from the Social Welfare Department, and representatives of welfare organizations.

Speaking at the occasion, Gandapur emphasized the state’s responsibility towards orphaned children, stating, “Orphaned children are the children of the government and the state. It is our duty to care for them. Supporting the underprivileged is one of the hallmarks of a welfare state.”

He further affirmed the provincial government’s commitment to continue supporting vulnerable segments of society.

A collective prayer was also offered for the country’s progress, prosperity, peace, and for the elevation of martyrs’ ranks.

