KP CS briefed on Sehat Card Plus programme

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, chaired a comprehensive briefing on the Plus program, a flagship health protection initiative of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The programme aims to provide free inpatient services to 10.5 million families (33.8 million individuals) across the province.

During the briefing, the Chief Secretary was apprised of the current status of beneficiaries, the number of hospitals offering services under the programme, the quality of services, and the hospital selection process. The meeting was informed that hospitals are selected annually after a proper assessment based on approved criteria, which includes several indicators.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, stressing the need for third-party evaluation to ensure efficient and effective medical services for the masses. He also reviewed the status of fund releases and expenditures for the program.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Health, Secretary of Finance, CEO of Plus, and others.