Kundi stresses on implementation of NAP in true letter & spirit

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday emphasized the importance of implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

“The NAP, which was devised earlier, should be implemented in its true letter and spirit. All political parties must take practical steps to ensure peace and stability,” he said while addressing a grand Iftar dinner hosted at the Governor House for prominent politicians, diplomats, business leaders, and media figures.

The event was attended by notable diplomats, including US Consul General Shante Moore, Iranian Consul General Ali Banafshah-Khwa, and Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir. Political leaders such as Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Pakistan People’s Party’s provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and former federal minister Arbab Alamgir were also present. Members of the business community and media fraternity also participated. During the event, discussions were held on matters of mutual interest, including the security situation, development prospects, investment opportunities, and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commenting on the issue of granting citizenship to Afghan refugees, the Governor noted, “It is a complex legal matter that cannot be resolved easily.” He further highlighted the challenges posed by cross-border terrorism, stating, “Terrorism in Pakistan is largely linked to elements from Afghanistan. The Afghan government must act seriously to prevent its soil from being used against Pakistan.” Governor Kundi also remarked on the progress of the committee focused on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressing partial satisfaction but highlighting the need for further improvements. He distinguished the security situations of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing that each province faces unique ground realities.

He clarified that no preparations are underway for military operations in the province, underscoring the need for unity to achieve lasting peace. Regarding political assurances, the Governor said, “Commitments made by the government during the Iftar dinner with the PPP leadership must be fully honoured.” He also shared details of his meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, where discussions focused on maintaining peace and order within the province. The event served as a platform for strengthening dialogue and cooperation among various sectors, promoting collective efforts for the progress and stability of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Our Staff Reporter

