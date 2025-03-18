Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Larkana Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar Bhalkani Gang

March 18, 2025
LARKANA  -  A full-scale operation was conducted in the jurisdiction of police station B Section Kandakot and Jamal against the Malgazar Bhalkani Gang. The gang is involved in criminal activities, including extortion ‘bhatta’, distributing extortion slips, and firing on shops. During an exchange of fire, two bandits were injured and fled with their accomplices. The operation utilised heavy police force, armored vehicles, and modern technology.   Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Larkana Police Range stated, “This operation will continue until the complete eradication of criminal elements to ensure lasting peace and security in the region.”

