LHC seeks response from govt on Reema’s petition over defamation

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a reply from the Punjab government on a petition filed by film star Reema Khan, challenging the non-formation of a tribunal to hear defamation claims. A single bench, headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, conducted the initial hearing on the petition filed by the film star. Advocate Jehanzeb Sukhaira, representing Reema Khan, argued that the 2024 Defamation Law mandated the establishment of tribunals for defamation cases. However, no tribunal has been formed, leaving several cases, including Khan’s, in limbo, he added. He noted that before the new law, Additional Sessions Judges and civil courts handled defamation cases, but under the current legislation, only a designated tribunal has jurisdiction. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for immediate formation and activation of the defamation tribunals. At this stage, a provincial law officer assured the court that the tribunals would be set up after Eid. Following the arguments, the court issued a notice to the Punjab government and directed it to submit a response. The next hearing is scheduled for April 10.