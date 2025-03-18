LRCA completes U-19 wrist test process for East, North and West Zone players

LAHORE - The two-day wrist test process for East, North, and West Zone U-19 players, organized by the Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), was successfully completed at the LCCA Ground.

The tests were conducted by Excel Lab’s radiology team, with special arrangements made under the supervision of LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed.To facilitate the players, a specialized container from Excel Lab was arranged at the LCCA Ground, ensuring a smooth and efficient testing process. More than 110 players from the three zones underwent the wrist test, which was conducted in collaboration with PCB’s physiotherapist, Adeel Bajwa, who was part of the panel. Following Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed’s instructions, LRCA Manager of Cricket Operations, Abid Hussain, monitored the entire wrist test process and later submitted a report on its transparency to LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, who expressed satisfaction with the proceedings.The results of the wrist tests will be released in the coming days, based on which the eligibility of players for the Inter-District U-19 Tournament will be determined.