Man sentenced to life for murdering wife

Rawalpindi - An additional district and sessions judge on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife over a domestic dispute in 2018. ADSJ Irfan Akram awarded lifetime imprisonment to Khalid Mehmood for killing his wife, Bibi Arfeen, who was serving in the Airport Security Force (ASF).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on the convict, with an additional six months of imprisonment in case of non-payment. The case was filed by Saeed ur Rehman, the deceased’s brother, who is a resident of Jand, Attock. He told the police that his sister had been married to Khalid for 20 years, and the couple was childless. They lived near Garoti Stop in Dhoke Syedan, where another unmarried sister, Abida Noreen, and two school-going nephews also resided with Arfeen for educational purposes.

According to the complainant, on July 18, 2018, he came to visit his sister in Rawalpindi and later went to spend the night at a nearby relative’s house. Early in the morning, around 3:30 am, he returned to see his sister and heard cries from inside the house. When he knocked, his younger sister Abida opened the door. “As I entered, I saw Khalid beating Arfeen with a large wooden plank used for scaffolding. He struck her on the head, killing her on the spot. My younger sister and I witnessed Khalid murdering Afreen. Upon seeing me, he fled the scene,” he stated in his complaint.

He further mentioned that Khalid, a mason by profession, was often jobless, which led to frequent financial disputes between the couple.

In another case, Saddar Berooni police arrested a constable posted at Dhamial police station on charges of forcibly entering a house, assaulting residents, and looting cash and valuables in Bank Colony.

The complainant, Lubna Bibi, a widow, told the police that after her husband’s death a decade ago, she had been living in her brother- in-law’s home while working as a maid at a private school. She said that the school management had purchased a three-marla plot for her, and an NGO had begun constructing a house for her on it. However, her elder brother, an alleged drug addict, had been residing in the under-construction house and frequently hosted gatherings, including the arrested police official, for drug use. On March 11, 2025, at around 1 am, police constable Faisal Rauf, under the influence of drugs, allegedly broke into her brother-inlaw’s house along with accomplices.

Her elder brother Zubair was also present during the incident. As soon as they entered, they called her brother-in-law out of his room. When he stepped out, the intruders allegedly attacked him, tore his clothes, and began searching the house. They then stole gold jewellery and Rs100,000 in cash, which the complainant had received as donations from well-off individuals. Lubna Bibi claimed to have video recordings of the entire incident and stated that she had been receiving threats from the police official to prevent her from seeking legal help.