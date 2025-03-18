Misplaced Initiative

Tuesday, March 18, 2025
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Back in January 2025, the government of Punjab launched a green-marked separate bike lane project on Ferozepur Road, Lahore. The idea was to segregate motorbikes from other vehicles to ease traffic congestion. The project cost a total of 110 million rupees. However, the first rainfall after its completion washed away the temporary paint used on the road. The project also failed to achieve its primary goal, as reports indicated a 30% increase in accidents compared to the previous road layout.

Unnecessary hurdles, poor planning and management, a negative experience for bikers, and a lack of proper monitoring turned this much-hyped project into a failure. It was not suitable for Lahore’s heavily congested roads. However, a similar project could be highly beneficial for connecting small towns and villages via motorways. A dedicated lane for bikers on motorways would provide a much-needed transport solution for millions of motorcycle owners in Pakistan.

Currently, residents of small villages or towns cannot benefit from motorways for short-distance travel. Bus passengers are dropped off at interchanges and often have to travel miles in the opposite direction to reach home. A separate bike lane could address this issue, improving connectivity and generating revenue from motorway users. Instead of repeating failed experiments, the authorities should invest in projects where they are genuinely needed.

MUHAMMAD WAJDAN,

Rasyana Khurd village, Samundri.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

