Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Model cart bazaars to be established at 14 new places

Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company (PMBMC) Chairman Malik Afzal Khokhar, along with Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, chaired a meeting to review the establishment of new carts bazaars in the provincial capital. The meeting was attended by Market Operation Representatives (MORs), all Assistant Commissioners, and other relevant officials. During the session, the attendees were briefed on the proposed locations for the model cart bazaars, which aim to regulate street vending and curb encroachments. After a detailed review, 14 locations were shortlisted, including Shahdara, GT Road, Manga Mandi, Shadman, Multan Road, and Gulshan Ravi. Additional locations such as Bedian Road, Sky Land Road, Canal Road, and Marhaba Chowk were also included. Other proposed sites are Kotha Pind Flats, Civil Center Mustafa Town.

, Azam Garden, LDA Avenue One, Johar Town G-1 Market, and Wetman Road Singh Pura.

Malik Afzal Khokhar emphasized that the initiative will help eliminate encroachments and improve traffic flow while providing organized spaces for vendors.

DC Syed Musa Raza said that the selection of these locations was based on strategic planning to ensure smooth urban mobility and a better shopping experience for citizens.

Staff Reporter

