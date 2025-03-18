New Zealand dominate Pakistan to take 2-0 lead in T20I series

A dominant all-round performance by New Zealand handed Pakistan a five-wicket defeat in the second T20I at the University Oval, giving the hosts a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

New Zealand's victory was set up by their bowlers, who restricted Pakistan to a below-par total, followed by a blistering 66-run opening stand between Tim Seifert (45 off 22) and Finn Allen (38 off 16). Despite a late fightback from Haris Rauf, skipper Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Hay guided the hosts to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Pakistan’s batting struggles continued, with Agha Salman’s 46 off 28 being the only notable contribution. The top order collapsed, with Hasan Nawaz registering his second consecutive duck.

New Zealand’s disciplined bowling, led by Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, and Jimmy Neesham—each taking two wickets, kept Pakistan under pressure.

With the series shifting to Queenstown for the third T20I on March 21, Pakistan must win to stay alive, while New Zealand eyes a series-clinching victory.