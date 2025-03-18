No student of SIMU rusticated: Spokesperson

KARACHI - The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) spokesman on Monday clarified that no single student of SMIU has been rusticated from the university. In a statement, the SMIU spokesperson said that it was not true that some students were rusticated due to protest against canals’ issue.

He informed that action against students has been taken on their misconduct with a teacher who had lodged complaint in written. This incident was happened on March 12, 2025 and the complaint was sent to the disciplinary committee of the university for fact finding.

The students named in the complaint by the teacher were restricted from the SMIU till the decision of the Disciplinary Committee comes, because the teacher had shown his concerns in his complaint that the said individuals had threatened him and he did not feel safe. The spokesman further stated that students were called to appear before the disciplinary committee on Monday, March 17, 2025 alongwith their parents. The SMIU administration has shown its concern that some elements of the society are maligning and unnecessary criticising the management of the university especially on social media without knowing the real situation, he added.