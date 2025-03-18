OIC welcomes signing of Border Demarcation Agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

BISHKEK - The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) warmly welcomed the signing of the border demarcation agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan by Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. The Secretary-General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, congratulated the two countries on this historic achievement that turns the page on decades of disputes between them, restores understanding and harmony, strengthens mutual trust, and gives new impetus to the relations of cooperation and good neighborliness between the two countries and their brotherly peoples.