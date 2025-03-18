Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

OIC welcomes signing of Border Demarcation Agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

BISHKEK  -  The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) warmly welcomed the signing of the border demarcation agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan by Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. The Secretary-General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, congratulated the two countries on this historic achievement that turns the page on decades of disputes between them, restores understanding and harmony, strengthens mutual trust, and gives new impetus to the relations of cooperation and good neighborliness between the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025