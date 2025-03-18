Ombudsman provides financial relief worth Rs101.3m to 211 applicants

Lahore - The office of the Ombudsman Punjab has demonstrated effective performance in safeguarding public rights by providing financial relief exceeding Rs101.3 m to 211 applicants through prompt resolution of complaints. According to details, under the directives of the Ombudsman Punjab, 27 applicants received Rs.72.7m in pending dues; 58 applicants were granted Rs. 15.4 million as marriage grants; 99 applicants obtained Rs. 7.716m in educational scholarships; 9 applicants were provided Rs. 4.08m in death and farewell grants; 13 applicants received Rs. 1.914m in GP fund and financial relief; and 5 applicants were paid Rs. 2.213 million in monthly financial assistance and pension dues. The applicants expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ombudsman Punjab for timely justice and immediate relief, appreciating the services rendered. The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab remains committed to the swift resolution of public grievances and the protection of their rights, ensuring timely and effective justice for citizens.