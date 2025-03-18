Pak, Afghan jirgas agree on ceasefire, open Torkham border

TORKHAM - Representatives from Afghanistan and Pakistan reached an agreement to reopen the Torkham border crossing, establish a temporary ceasefire, and halt the construction of disputed border facilities.

According to details, the discussions which took place at the joint meeting resulted in an understand-ing to temporarily halt controversial construction activities on the Afghan side of the border.

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, leader of the Pakistani jirga, highlighted the importance of the meeting, calling it a turning point in defusing tensions between the two countries.

He confirmed that both sides have agreed to suspend the disputed construction by Afghan forces, pending further consultations with Afghan authorities.

Hussain said that the Afghan jirga would brief their officials on halting the construction and that the issue would be deferred until the next meeting of the Joint Chamber of Commerce.

The final decision on the disputed construction will be taken during that session, while trade activities at the crossing will resume in the meantime. The date for the next meeting will be decided through mutual consultation.

Additionally, officials from Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) and Afghan authorities are set to meet today. The reopening of the Torkham trade route is expected following their discussions.

The border crossing was shut on February 21 after tensions escalated when Afghan forces began con-struction inside Pakistani territory.