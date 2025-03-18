Pakistan, Bangladesh set for white-ball series in May

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have confirmed a white-ball series set to take place in May 2025, following discussions earlier this month.

Initially planned as part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Tour Programme (FTP), the series faced scheduling challenges due to the busy calendars of both teams. However, it has now been finalised that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan shortly after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on May 18.

The tour will feature both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), with three matches in each format. Lahore and Faisalabad are being considered as potential venues.

This will be Bangladesh’s first white-ball bilateral series against Pakistan since 2021, when Pakistan toured Bangladesh and secured a clean sweep in both the three-match T20I series and the two-match Test series. The last time Bangladesh visited Pakistan in 2024, they dominated the hosts in a two-match Test series.

Notably, this series will mark the first bilateral ODI series between the two teams in over a decade, with their last 50-over series dating back to 2015, when Bangladesh whitewashed Pakistan in a three-match series.

Historically, Pakistan has dominated the ODI rivalry, winning 34 of their 39 encounters, while Bangladesh has won just five. In T20Is, Pakistan holds a similar edge, winning 16 out of 19 matches played between the two sides.