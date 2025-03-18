Pakistan calls on UN to address terrorism from Afghanistan

Pakistan has called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address terrorism originating from Afghanistan as a “matter of priority,” highlighting cross-border attacks against Pakistan.

Speaking at the Security Council on Monday, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, criticized the Taliban administration for failing to eliminate terrorist groups, including ISIS/Daesh, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). He alleged that these groups, along with the BLA’s Majeed Brigade, were carrying out attacks against Pakistan with external support.

The 15-member UNSC, on Tuesday, adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) by one year. The resolution also called on the Taliban to take decisive action against terrorism and prevent Afghan soil from being used for attacks on other countries.

Ambassador Akram referred to last week’s deadly attack on the Peshawar-bound Jafferabad Express by BLA and the Majeed Brigade, asserting that the assailants were in direct contact with their handlers in Afghanistan. “We have evidence that this attack was initiated and financed by our principal adversary, using its proxies in Afghanistan,” he stated, without naming the country.

He further argued that such attacks were aimed at destabilizing Pakistan and disrupting its cooperation with China, particularly affecting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Pakistani envoy welcomed the UNSC’s condemnation of the train attack, noting that Council members had emphasized the need to hold perpetrators, financiers, and sponsors accountable. The resolution urged all states to cooperate actively with Pakistan in countering terrorism.

Akram stressed that the Security Council and its Counter-Terrorism machinery must implement measures to combat threats from groups such as ISIL-K, Al-Qaida, TTP, BLA, and the Majeed Brigade. He warned that these organizations pose a significant threat to regional and global security.

“Pakistan will propose concrete steps to enable the United Nations to achieve its counter-terrorism objectives,” he concluded.