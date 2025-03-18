Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Pakistan Day ceremony to be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on March 23

Web Desk
11:52 AM | March 18, 2025
National

A special ceremony to mark Pakistan Day will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on March 23, with President Asif Ali Zardari as the chief guest. The event will be attended by the Prime Minister, service chiefs, foreign diplomats, and other distinguished guests.

The ceremony will begin with the hoisting of the national flag by the President, followed by a salute by a Pakistan Army contingent. A Pakistan Air Force flypast over Aiwan-e-Sadr will also be part of the celebrations.

Pakistan Day commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution of 1940, which laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan.

