Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Pakistan rejects Modi’s remarks on Kashmir

Foreign Office says Kashmir internationally recognised issue

Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks on Kashmir
SHAFQAT ALI
March 18, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan yesterday rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Kashmir and said the anti-Pakistan narrative, emanating from India, vitiated the bilateral environment and impeded the prospects for peace and cooperation that must stop.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said: “The remarks are misleading and one-sided. They conveniently omit the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains unresolved for last seven decades despite India’s solemn assurances to the United Nations, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people.”

Responding to the remarks made by the Indian Prime Minister during a podcast with Lex Fridman,  he said India’s fictitious narrative of victimhood could not hide its involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil and the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Instead of blaming others, he said India should reflect on its own record of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories,” he said.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had always advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the internationally recognised core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. “However, peace and stability in South Asia had remained hostage to India’s rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions,” he added.

Earlier, Modi claimed that “despite India’s efforts to improve ties,” Pakistan has repeatedly “betrayed” India. “When I became prime minister, I specially invited Pakistan to my swearing-in ceremony so we could turn over a new leaf. Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace. I believe even the people of Pakistan long for peace because even they must be weary of living in strife and unrest, they must have grown weary of relentless terror where even innocent children are killed and countless lives are destroyed.”

Modi added: “They have waged a proxy war against us.” He also alleged that Pakistan’s actions were not an “ideology.”

SHAFQAT ALI

