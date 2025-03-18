Parliamentary Committee vows firm action against terrorism

The on , chaired by the National Assembly speaker, has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism, vowing to take decisive action against extremist elements.

The meeting was attended by the prime minister, political leaders, military officials, and senior security personnel. A detailed review of the security situation was conducted, with a unanimous decision to utilize all available resources to eliminate terrorism.

The committee strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks and any expression of sympathy for extremist groups, particularly in Afghanistan. It stressed the need for strict enforcement of laws and full institutional support for security forces.

A well-coordinated strategy to dismantle terrorist facilitators was emphasized, with a warning that any group aiding terrorism would face strict action. Additionally, the committee proposed strong measures against those spreading extremist narratives on social media.

The independence of Pakistan’s institutions in handling security matters was reaffirmed, with calls for enhanced resources to boost law enforcement capabilities. While expressing regret over the absence of some opposition members, the committee assured that consultations on would continue.

The statement concluded with a firm declaration: "In the fight against terrorism, no institution, individual, or group should show weakness. A strong and unified strategy is essential to ensuring ."