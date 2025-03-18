Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Parliamentary National Security meeting timely decision: PPP leader

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Secretary General of PPP Parliamentarians, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, on Monday said that decision to call the Parliamentary Committee on National Security’s meeting was timely.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive national security measures to address the country’s current situation.

He stressed that national unity is essential to counter any threats to the country’s security and survival.

An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held at the Parliament House here today (March 18).

A comprehensive briefing on the country’s security situation will be presented to the committee members. The military leadership will also brief the committee on the current security situation.

Parliamentary leaders from all political parties represented in Parliament, along with their representatives will attend the meeting.

Cabinet members will also participate in the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

In a statement, Bukhari termed the meeting a timely decision, saying that policies and plans formulated with parliamentary consensus will yield long-term benefits.

He contended that the fight against terrorism, a major national challenge, must be tackled through collaborative decision-making involving state institutions, political leadership, and parliamentary representatives.

He highlighted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had presented a practical proposal for a “National Action Plan 2” to combat terrorism.

Bukhari underscored the importance of a comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy and strong national cohesion, stating that overcoming security challenges requires unity beyond political differences.

