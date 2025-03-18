Parliamentary security committee meets to discuss terrorism surge

A high-level in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) convened at Parliament House to discuss the current security situation, particularly the wave of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the session, which was convened on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting is being attended by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, chief ministers of all provinces, and other top civil and military officials.

Among the key attendees are Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwaarul Haq, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur, and Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti, along with federal ministers and parliamentary party leaders.

The closed-door session is expected to review the ongoing security challenges and discuss strategies to combat terrorism in the country.