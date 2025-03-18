Parliamentary security committee meets today amid opposition boycott

An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held today (Tuesday) at the Parliament House, convened by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting follows a surge in terror incidents, including the Jaffar Express attack, and will feature comprehensive briefings from military leaders on the security situation and state of preparedness. Parliamentary leaders from all parties, except the opposition, along with cabinet members, will attend.

Opposition parties boycott

Opposition parties including PkMAP, SIC, MWM, and BNP-M have announced a boycott, citing political differences with the government.

PTI sets condition for participation

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee has demanded a meeting with party founder Imran Khan before deciding on full participation. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur has been authorized to attend.

The PTI has submitted a list of 14 leaders seeking a meeting with Imran Khan, including Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, and Zartaj Gul.

Strict security measures have been put in place around Parliament House as the meeting is expected to outline a concrete action plan against terrorism.