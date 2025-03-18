Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Parliamentary security committee meets today amid opposition boycott

Parliamentary security committee meets today amid opposition boycott
Web Desk
11:49 AM | March 18, 2025
National

An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held today (Tuesday) at the Parliament House, convened by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting follows a surge in terror incidents, including the Jaffar Express attack, and will feature comprehensive briefings from military leaders on the security situation and state of preparedness. Parliamentary leaders from all parties, except the opposition, along with cabinet members, will attend.

Opposition parties boycott
Opposition parties including PkMAP, SIC, MWM, and BNP-M have announced a boycott, citing political differences with the government.

PTI sets condition for participation
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee has demanded a meeting with party founder Imran Khan before deciding on full participation. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur has been authorized to attend.

Parliamentary security committee meets to discuss terrorism surge

The PTI has submitted a list of 14 leaders seeking a meeting with Imran Khan, including Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, and Zartaj Gul.

Strict security measures have been put in place around Parliament House as the meeting is expected to outline a concrete action plan against terrorism.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1742276069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025