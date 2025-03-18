Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Past in Perspective

“Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future.” –Elie Wiesel

Past in Perspective
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Banaue Batad Rice Terraces, located in the Philippines, are an awe-inspiring example of ancient agricultural engineering. Constructed by the indigenous Ifugao people over 2,000 years ago, these terraces are carved into the mountainside, resembling immense steps reaching up to the sky. The ingenious irrigation system utilised by the Ifugao allows the cultivation of rice, showcasing the harmonious relationship between humans and the environment. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Banaue Batad Rice Terraces are a stunning testament to human ingenuity and the preservation of cultural heritage.

