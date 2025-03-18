PEMRA Punjab appoints Dr Lubna Zaheer as Complaints Council Chairperson

The federal government has appointed Prof. Dr. Lubna Zaheer as the Chairperson of the Council of Complaints, Punjab, under the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

This strategic appointment highlights the government's commitment to upholding ethical broadcasting standards and strengthening media accountability. Dr. Lubna Zaheer is a distinguished media expert, political analyst, and senior academician with extensive experience in journalism, media governance, and regulatory affairs. As the Head of the Film and Broadcasting Department at Punjab University, she has played a pivotal role in shaping media education and policy discourse in Pakistan.

Beyond academia, Dr. Lubna Zaheer has been a prominent voice on national and international media forums, advocating for media ethics, governance, and freedom of expression. Her participation in global discussions on press freedom and regulatory frameworks highlights her deep understanding of contemporary media challenges.

Her appointment to PEMRA’s Complaints Council is expected to reinforce the authority’s role in addressing public grievances, ensuring responsible journalism, and promoting a balanced and fair media landscape in Punjab.