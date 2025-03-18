People with disabilities to get wheelchairs, tricycles

Vehari - In Vehari district, under the flagship program, wheelchairs, tricycles, and other assistive devices will be distributed among people with disabilities. A meeting of the District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Muzaffar Khan. During the meeting, approval was given for assistive devices for 40 people with disabilities under the Punjab government’s flagship program.

These devices include 22 wheelchairs, one lower limb, 13 tricycles, three white cane sticks, and one Braille kit. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Muzaffar Khan stated that the Punjab government is taking comprehensive measures for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities.

The approval of assistive devices aims to facilitate easy mobility and accessibility for people with disabilities, enabling them to become self-sufficient. Khan further emphasized that hearing-impaired individuals will benefit from hearing aids, enhancing their communication skills. He also mentioned that the financial burden of purchasing assistive devices is being alleviated, and all people with disabilities and senior citizens can apply for these devices through the Social Welfare Vehari office or the website.