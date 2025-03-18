Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Peshawar Zalmi and Cheezious unite for PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi and Cheezious unite for PSL 10
Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Peshawar Zalmi has officially partnered with Cheezious as its official food partner for PSL 10, marking the beginning of a thrilling collaboration between two powerhouse brands.

This partnership came at a landmark moment as both Peshawar Zalmi and Cheezious celebrate their tenth anniversaries, setting the stage for an exciting campaign that promises to engage and energize fans like never before. Under this agreement, the Cheezious logo will feature prominently on the chest of Peshawar Zalmi’s official playing kits, symbolizing the fusion of cricket and culinary excellence.

The signing ceremony, held in the presence of legendary cricketer and Peshawar Zalmi President Inzamam-ul-Haq, saw COO Peshawar Zalmi, Mr. Abbas Layaq, and a Cheezious representative formalizing the partnership. Rising Zalmi stars Ali Raza, Ahmed Daniyal, and Maaz Sadaqat also attended, reinforcing the spirit of unity and ambition that defines this collaboration.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, expressed his excitement about the partnership. “We are thrilled to welcome Cheezious to the Zalmi family. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision. Beyond cricket, this collaboration will enhance our CSR initiatives and fan engagement, strengthening our mission to inspire and uplift communities across Pakistan.”

CEO Cheezious, Imran Ejaz, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership. “We are excited to join hands with Peshawar Zalmi, a brand that resonates with millions of passionate cricket fans. Through this collaboration, we aim to connect with Zalmi supporters while also contributing to meaningful projects that create a positive social impact.”

Zohaib Hassan, Head of Marketing at Cheezious, echoed the sentiment. “Cricket and great food bring people together, and we are proud to be part of this incredible journey. This partnership reflects our dedication to sports, community engagement, and creating unforgettable experiences for cricket lovers nationwide.”

Beyond the thrill of PSL 10, Peshawar Zalmi and Cheezious are committed to impactful fan engagement initiatives, including youth development, education, and community welfare projects. This aligns with the Zalmi Foundation’s broader mission of fostering positive change through sports, philanthropy, and corporate social responsibility.

