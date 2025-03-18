Tuesday, March 18, 2025
PFA launches operation in Shar, Iftar time, six sealed

PFA launches operation in Shar, Iftar time, six sealed
Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday conducted a large-scale operation as 1,600 Sehar and Iftar points and food units were inspected, leading to the closure of six businesses due to violations. The operation resulted in the confiscation and disposal of 2,150 kg of substandard meat, 150 liters of adulterated milk, expired cold drinks and other prohibited food items Strict action was taken against violators, with fines exceeding 2.05 million rupees imposed.  Additionally, four legal cases were registered against those involved in food fraud. To ensure food safety improvements, over 500 businesses received corrective notices. During early morning checkpoints, authorities inspected 622,000 liters of milk and 56,000 kg of meat to ensure quality standards.

Staff Reporter

