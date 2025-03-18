Tuesday, March 18, 2025
PHC grants protective bail to storage officer in wheat scandal

March 18, 2025
PESHAWAR  - The Peshawar High Court on Monday granted protective bail to a storage officer implicated in the wheat scandal, directing the accused to appear before the relevant court. A two-member bench comprising Justice Dr Khurshid Iqbal and Justice Aurangzeb Khan heard the petition filed by Muhammad Arshad. The petitioner’s counsel argued that his client, serving as a storage officer at the government warehouse in Azakhel, was being subjected to unlawful raids by the Anti-Corruption Department. The counsel further stated that the department was not providing details regarding the case against his client. According to the report presented in court, only one case has been registered against the accused. After reviewing the details, the court disposed of the petition and instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant court for further proceedings. The court’s decision provides temporary relief to Muhammad Arshad, ensuring legal protection until the case progresses through the proper judicial channels.

