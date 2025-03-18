PM Shehbaz vows to expand Hepatitis C elimination program nationwide

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for coordinated efforts by the federal and provincial governments to eradicate Hepatitis C from Pakistan. He pledged to expand the PM’s Hepatitis C Elimination Programme across the country, ensuring free treatment facilities for all.

Speaking at a recognition ceremony marking the successful completion of the pilot project in Gilgit-Baltistan, the prime minister highlighted the importance of addressing the widespread impact of Hepatitis C. He acknowledged the support of the Aga Khan Development Network and the World Health Organization (WHO) in making the initiative a success.

PM Shehbaz noted that the hepatitis unit was initially established at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) but was later expanded nationwide. He regretted that the program was discontinued in 2018 but revived under his leadership, with Punjab already implementing it under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

“We see a bright future for Gilgit-Baltistan and the rest of Pakistan,” he said, expressing confidence that Hepatitis C will be eliminated soon with aggressive measures. He emphasized that controlling this disease is a national priority.

The prime minister also announced the establishment of Jinnah Medical Centre in Islamabad, which he said would serve as Pakistan’s equivalent of Johns Hopkins Hospital in public healthcare.

Government sets elimination target for 2029

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal called the spread of Hepatitis C in Pakistan a major concern, emphasizing the role of public-private partnerships in tackling the issue. He said the government aims to eliminate the disease by 2029, as the program will save millions of lives and boost economic productivity.

Minister for National Health Syed Mustafa Kamal reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the prime minister’s vision, aiming for complete elimination by 2030.

WHO Representative Dr. Lou Dapeng assured continued technical and operational support for Pakistan’s hepatitis elimination efforts, praising the screening of 14,000 people in two union councils as a significant achievement.

Dr. Saeed Akhtar, a member of the PM’s Hepatitis C Elimination Task Force, revealed that Rs 68 billion has been allocated for the program, which will be completed in two phases.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz distributed shields among key contributors to the Gilgit-Baltistan pilot project, recognizing their efforts in the fight against Hepatitis C.