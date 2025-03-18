PM to announce relief measures for industrial sector soon: Haroon

ISLAMABAD - Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan Monday addressed a meeting at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), emphasising the government’s commitment to economic stability, industrial growth, and business facilitation.

Akhtar highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a stable and progressive economy, noting that despite financial challenges, Pakistan has made remarkable progress. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country has demonstrated resilience in the face of economic hurdles and has successfully tackled security concerns while ensuring business continuity.

He reassured the business community of full government support, acknowledging their crucial role in Pakistan’s economic revival. The Prime Minister is keen on formulating business-friendly policies, ensuring that industries receive necessary facilitation to drive economic expansion. Akhtar appreciated the great efforts made by the Prime Minister to revitalize SMEDA (Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority) in supporting small and medium enterprises, which are the backbone of Pakistan’s industrial sector.

Addressing macroeconomic reforms, Haroon Akhtar stated that Pakistan has reduced the policy rate from 22% to 12%, providing much-needed relief to businesses. He also noted that the Pakistan Stock Exchange has reached an all-time high, reflecting growing investor confidence. Despite inheriting an economy with low business confidence, the government has taken tough but necessary measures, including adjustments in electricity and gas prices, to ensure long-term stability.

On women empowerment, SAPM Haroon Akhtar emphasized the Prime Minister’s commitment to creating equal opportunities for women in the workforce. He acknowledged that women’s contribution to Pakistan’s GDP is significant, and the government is working to support them in playing an even bigger role in the economy. Initiatives are being undertaken to enable women to work shoulder to shoulder with men, ensuring gender inclusivity in economic activities.

Haroon Akhtar reassured the business community that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce relief measures for the industrial sector, particularly in electricity tariffs. He also revealed plans for a new bankruptcy law to provide struggling industries with a structured recovery framework. Concluding his address, SAPM Akhtar reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring economic stability, industrial growth, and a business-friendly environment. He encouraged collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve long-term economic prosperity.