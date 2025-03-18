PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 663 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 663.42 points, a positive change of 0.57 percent, closing at 116,199.59 points as compared to 115,536.17 points on the last trading day. A total of 507,512,741 shares were traded during the day as compared to 360,456,374 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs34.105 billion against Rs21.039 billion on the last trading day. As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market.179 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 58 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with 48,322,821 shares at Rs45.54 per share, Bank of PunjabXD with 46,581,767 shares at Rs11.67 per share and Pak International Bulk with 36,374,070 shares at Rs10.18 per share. PIA Holding CompanyB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs85.69 per share, closing at Rs942.61, whereas runner-up was Mari Energies Limited with Rs44.32 rise in its share price to close at Rs649.98.