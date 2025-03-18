PTI decides to attend MPs national security moot today

ISLAMABAD - After showing some reluctance, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to participate in the crucial in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security to be held here today to discuss the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At first, the PTI leadership demanded from the Shehbaz Sharif administration to arrange their meeting with the jailed party chief Imran Khan to get instructions from him before participating in the moot on security. Chief Whip of the party in the National Assembly Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar met with the speaker, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, seeking that a three-member delegation of the PTI should be allowed to meet Khan in jail to get his input over the moot.

However, sensing the situation that the government would not allow them to meet with former prime minister Khan despite an assurance, the senior party leadership decided that they would participate in the meeting, which would be attended by the military’s top brass including Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and would not leave the ground open for the ruling coalition. On this, the PTI had to face criticism from its supporters on social media, who said that the leadership should have taken the party founder into confidence before taking a decision to participate in the meeting.

The PTI confirmed its attendance after PTI chief whip Dogar sent a list to the speaker NA containing the names of the party’s 14 lawmakers that would attend the meeting. These included Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Senator Ali Zafar, Zartaj Gul and others.

The SIC, an ally of PTI, chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza talking to reporters outside the Parliament House said that the criticism on the party leadership for not consulting Khan over their participation in the national security committee meeting was unnecessary. “We have made some decisions, and we are going to oppose any (military) operation in the meeting, and this is the stance of Khan that we will place (before the participants),” he said.