Qasim stars in Lahore Blues win over Bahawalpur in National T20 Cup

LAHORE - Qasim Akram bowled Lahore Region Blues to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Bahawalpur Region in the National T20 Cup 2024-25 at Faisalabad last night.Batting first, Bahawalpur Region struggled against Lahore Blues’ disciplined bowling attack, getting bowled out for just 97 runs in 18.4 overs. Imran Randhawa struck 22 while Aun Shahzad hit 19. Qasim Akram and Salman Mirza led the bowling charge, claiming three wickets each. In response, Lahore Blues chased the target with ease, reaching 98/1 in just 9.4 overs. Imran Butt made unbeaten 48, while Umer Siddique hit 41. Qasim Akram was named man of the match. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed lauded the team for their emphatic victory, crediting their teamwork and strategic execution.