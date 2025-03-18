Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rally held in solidarity with Jaffar Express terrorist attack victims, armed forces

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A rally was organised by the Jamshoro district administration, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Adnan Ali Tunio, to express solidarity with the victims of the Jaffar Express terrorist attack, their families and the armed forces.

According to a handout issued on Monday, the rally saw the participation of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Thano Bolla Khan Abdul Qadir Iqbalani, Deputy Director Social Welfare Ameer Ali Kolachi, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Nizam ud Din Jamali, Irfan Ali Channa, Rafique Ahmed Khaskheli and other officers, employees and citizens.

Participants strongly condemned the terrorist attack, expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs and the injured.  They declared their support for the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, commending their efforts in foiling the terrorists’ nefarious plans. The participants pledged to stand with the army and work together to defeat the terrorism. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri condemned the terrorist attack. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to the attack and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of victims.

Rupee gains 5 paisas against dollar

Qadri also praised the bold efforts of the Pakistan Army in ensuring public safety, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025